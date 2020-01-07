|
Adam "Amanda" Spaeth
Oak Creek - April 11, 1973 - January 6, 2020. Loving child of Steven and the late Constance (nee Johnson). Further survived by a brother and sister: Steven "Tony" and Jennifer (Taylor) Knox; a niece and nephew Samantha and Alex; other relatives and friends. Gathering for family and friends at the funeral home Friday, January 17 from 4-6 p.m. with memorial services to follow. Online-guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com. Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St, West Bend. 262-334-2301
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020