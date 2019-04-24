Services
Adam Thomas Pilachowski

Adam Thomas Pilachowski Notice
Pilachowski, Adam Thomas July 16, 1974-April 12, 2019 On Friday, April 12, 2019, Adam died in his sleep and went to live with his Lord in Eternal Peace. He is survived by his loving parents, Martin and Rozanne; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, April 27th from 1:30 PM until the time of the 3:00 PM Memorial Service at Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home, 11030 West Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
