Wejcman, Adam Of Cudahy, was born to eternal life at the age of 30 on Feb. 18th. Beloved son to Jeff and Diane (Kaczor) and sister to Nicole Parise. Further survived by his grandmother Joyce Kaczor, his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held Feb. 27th at DIVINE MERCY CHURCH, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milw. at 5PM. Family will greet guests from 3PM until the time of Mass. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019