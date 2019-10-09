|
|
Adelaide M. Treloar
Greendale - of Greendale, WI passed away October 5, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Treloar. Loving mom of Nancy Lieber, Susan (the late Thomas) Frkovich, Daniel (Carol) Treloar, and Kay (Jeff) Christopherson. Proud grandma of Kimberley (Kelley Hildmeyer) and David Lieber, Ann (Douglas Warnock),Kate, and Nick Frkovich, Abbey and Eric Christopherson, RaeAnn Treloar and great granddaughter Emerson Warnock. While raising her family, Adelaide taught elementary school in the Greenfield District for over 25 years, was an avid Brewer fan, and loved traveling here and abroad.
Visitation Friday October 11, 1:00-2:00 p.m. with service to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park's Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI. Interment to follow the service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019