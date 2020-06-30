Adele E. DeVries
Adele E. DeVries

Wautoma - Adele E. DeVries, age 98 of Wautoma, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Memorial services held at 2PM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Princeton. Visitation from 12:30PM until the time of services at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Agnesian Hospice Hope or Calvary Lutheran Church, Princeton. www.leiknessfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
