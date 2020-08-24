Adele Hoffmann

Adele HoffmannMilwaukee - Age 81, passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on April 9, 1939, the daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Gebhardt) Hoffmann. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Edna Shenfish and Thelma (Eugene) Schultz.Adele is survived by her brother William (Pat) Hoffmann and her sister Marlene (the late Joseph) Szarka, as well as nieces, nephews, many friends and relatives.Private services were held with burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.Adele's family would like to thank the staffs of Golden View Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and concern shown to their sister.