Koch, Adeline A. Adeline A. Koch, 100, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice Care in Watertown. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Mark Bartsch officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019