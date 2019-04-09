Services
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2218
Resources
More Obituaries for Adeline Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adeline A. Koch

Notice Condolences Flowers

Adeline A. Koch Notice
Koch, Adeline A. Adeline A. Koch, 100, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice Care in Watertown. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Mark Bartsch officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now