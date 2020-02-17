Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community
9520 W. Forest Home Ave.
Hales Corners, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community
9520 W. Forest Home Ave.
Hales Corners, WI
Adeline B. Goniwicha


1915 - 2020
Adeline B. Goniwicha Notice
Adeline B. Goniwicha

(née Weber) June 19, 1915 - February 16, 2020. Adeline, was surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren as she entered eternal life, at the age of 104. Adeline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John, and parents Josephine and George Weber. Loving mother of the late John (the late Susan) Gonway, Adeline (Thomas) Hettwer, and Dr. Marie (the late Dr. Richard) Sattell. Cherished grandmother of Rhonda Szabo, Nicholas Gonway, Scott (Kelly) Hettwer, and Randy (Christine) Hettwer. Proud great grandmother of Brandan, Bryan, Zachary and Cody. Preceded in death by her 2 brothers, 5 sisters and their spouses. Adeline will be greatly missed by her family, this world and our lives have been blessed with her presence and we will miss her forever. Visitation will be held Friday February, 21st, from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Private interment St. Adalberts Cemetery. The family would especially like to thank Legacy Hospice for their exceptional compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
