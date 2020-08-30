1/
Adeline B. Henry
{ "" }
Adeline B. Henry

Joined her loved ones in Heaven on Friday, August 21st, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Survived by her nephews and nieces John (Diane) Henry, Patti (Jim) Ellenbecker, Barb (Mark) Faber, Keith Henry, Carolyn (Dennis) Sturma, Christine Bills and Craig (Marchelle) Henry. She is further survived by great and great-great nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31st at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 4800 S. 84th Street, Greenfield,WI. 53228, from 5:30PM until time of Vigil Service at 7:00PM.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 9520 West Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners, WI. 53130, at 10:30AM. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Adeline's name, to Priests of Sacred Heart, Hales Corners, are deeply appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
