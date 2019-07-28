|
Casetta, Adeline "Addie" E. (Nee Stroik) age 68 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Addie was born on June 3, 1951 in Wausau, WI to Anton and Emily (nee Plaski) Stroik. She was united in marriage to Glen Casetta on February 17, 1968 in Tigerton, WI. Addie worked at Airgas Safety and she enjoyed reading, dancing, and traveling with family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband Glen of 51 years; three sons Eric (Wendy) of Hubertus, Aaron (Lori) of Richfield, and Marc (Sue) Casetta of Colgate; 6 grandchildren, Morgan, Lauren and Linsey Casetta, Devon, Payton and Casey Steckert. Siblings Margaret (Lee) Valentine, Joanne (Jim) Ruppenthal, and Irene Kuhaupt. Brothers-in-law John, Leon and Clark Casetta. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Addie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Peter, Anton Jr. and Chester Stroik. Memorial service for Addie will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St. Hartford, WI 53027) with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:00 - 11:15 a.m. Gifts in the Name of Addie can be made to support the We Care Fund (for pancreatic cancer research) at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Office of Development, 8701 Watertown Plank Rd. or P.O. Box 26509, Milwaukee, Wi 53226. Memorial gifts may also be made online at www.mcw.edu/wecare.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019