Adeline F. Strzok
Waunakee - (nee Surwillo) On Saturday October 26, 2019 Adeline Strzok celebrated her final day in this life at the age of 92. She comforted those close to her assuring them she "led a good life." Adeline lived her life in the same way she encouraged others - "to take one day at a time and enjoy." We will all miss her dearly but know that she has joined loved ones and will continue to watch over us.
Adeline made friends wherever she went. She had a knack for making others smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to read and loved games, especially ones she won.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Bud", her parents, and her brothers. She is survived by her daughters Sue (Dale) and Mary (Kit); grandchildren Erica (Mike), Sarah (Ben), Steven (Melinda) and Adam (Courtney); and great grandchildren Ty, Ella, Zachary and Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Adeline's memory to the are appreciated.
Memorial gathering Saturday, November 9, 2019 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO, 2530 S. Howell Ave. from 10-11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, 2019