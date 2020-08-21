Adeline "Addie" RaceGreenfield - On August 18, 2020 at the age of 94, Addie danced into the loving arms of her late, beloved husband, Harry Race to Moonlight Serenade. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Race. She is survived by her son Rick (Diane) Race, daughter Rhonda (Michael) Schaefer, granddaughters Angela (Chris) Jens, Aimee (Scott) Kurtz, Antonette (Chris) Semklo, Sarah (Colton) Hardison, great-granddaughters Samantha, Styer, Sloane and Audrey, her dear sister Gloria Hapka, and her goddaughter Debbie Erspamer, and other relatives and friends.Addie was a petite, active, power house of a lady. She was known for her impeccable fashion sense. Through her love for dancing she met her husband Harry. They danced, played golf, and traveled together for 57 years. They also shared a love for all things Notre Dame. Although she stopped golfing in her 80's, she continued to dance, attending weekly local dances, and joined the Moose Lodge #49. Among the many friends Addie made, through socializing and dancing, was her dear and loyal friend Lee Wollersheim. Lee and Addie were not only dance partners, but they shared a special friendship that lasted over 15 years. Addie was an independent lady who loved living in her own condo. Those in her Greenfield community would often spot her taking her daily walks in the area. We lovingly remember Addie as a stylish, fun-loving lady who, although little in size, left a large impact in our lives. A private memorial mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church. Donations in memory of Adeline Race can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. To view photos and leave a memory or condolence please go to the Hartson Funeral Home website.