Adeline StumpfMuskego - Born in Milwaukee to Herman and Agnes Licht on November 11, 1924 Adeline passed away on July 8, 2020 in her home at the age of 95 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her childhood friend and husband of 33 years, Ralph Stumpf, her son Timothy Hildebrandt of Campbellsport, step-sons Darrell (Kathy) Stumpf of Waukesha, Keith (Cathy) Stumpf of West Allis and step-daughter Gail (Steve) Lange of Muskego, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Per Adeline's wishes no services were held.