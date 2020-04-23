|
|
Adeline Thielke
Menomonee Falls - Adeline Thielke (Kovnesky), age 86, passed away peacefully at home April 21, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Klondike, Wisconsin in 1934 to Gladys & Gotlieb Kovnesky. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1952. Her legacy of love began with a marriage in 1954 to her loving husband, David Thielke of 66 years. They raised 4 children in Menomonee Falls. She loved her family so deeply and will be dearly missed. Her courage & strength was evident until the end.
She enjoyed a successful 30 year career as a Marketing Specialist & Corporate Events Planner at Bradley Corporation retiring in 1999. She enjoyed volunteering at the Community Senior Center in Menomonee Falls for 12 years after retirement.
Adeline is survived by her husband, David Thielke of Menomonee Falls; 4 children, Jeff (Pam) Thielke of Germantown, Mark (Linda) Thielke of Menomonee Falls, Paul (Monica DeMuth) Thielke of Port Washington, Michele Teschendorf of Slinger. 9 grandchildren, Nicholas Thielke, Steven (Sarah) Thielke, Sierra (Derek) Milz, Cody Falls, Jesse Thielke, Jordan (Laura) Teschendorf, Justin (Valerie) Falls, Spencer & Sophie Thielke. 6 great-grandchildren, Maclen, Kenzington, Novalee Milz and Olivia, Isabella, Lucas Thielke.
The family of Adeline Thielke is so grateful for the many healthcare workers & organizations involved in her care. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to divide all donations with those who took great care of us through this difficult time.
Due to the current pandemic situation, we apologize that we are required to have a private family funeral service being held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave) followed by a graveside service at St. Mary's Mother of God Cemetery & Mausoleum (N88 W13600 Main Street) in Menomonee Falls. We plan to have a "Celebration of Life" at a future date once we are able to gather again. Follow facebook for updates.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020