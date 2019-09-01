|
|
Zeisler, Adolf G. "Cy" Racine - Adolf G. "Cy" Zeisler, age 94, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence. Cy was born February 4, 1925 in Minocqua, Wisconsin to Reverend G. A. and Erna L. (nee Schmid) Zeisler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Adele (nee Mazzaroli) in 2008, his son William in 2015 and grand-daughter Julia in 2016. He is survived by his children, Susan, Steven (Carol) and daughter-in-law Christy, two sisters, four grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Cy graduated from Bethesda Lutheran School and North Division High School in Milwaukee. After high school he spent three years during WW II with the US Army 42nd Rainbow Division's 222nd Infantry Regiment, seeing action in the European Theater of Operations where he earned the Bronze Star and a Knighthood in the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the French government. During its push towards Munich, the 222nd helped liberate over 30,000 prisoners of the Dachau Concentration Camp. Cy worked in medical sales throughout his professional career and retired after 35 years with E. R. Squibb & Sons. Visitation at the funeral home, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:30 - time of service at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., Racine 53402, or the . MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome. com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019