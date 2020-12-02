Adolph Becherer
Adolph Becherer, 81, passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 29 in his home in Minocqua, WI.
Adolph was born August 12, 1939,and was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Alice, his first wife,Letsy, and by his sister, Patricia.Adolph is survived by his wife Patricia of 36 years and by children Tena (Keith Klettke) and Hal Becherer and by step children Jon (Beckett) Mathews, Jessica (Mark) Williamson and Joel (Malissa) Mathews. He was a fun-loving and dedicated grandfather to Isabel, Grace, Julia, Abby, Jake, Kate, Abraham, Frank, Elizabeth (Alex) and Anna. He is further survived by his siblings Elsie, Marie, Dorothy, JoAnne, John, Paul and David and numerous other relatives and friends.
He worked as a commercial carpenter and was a proud member of the carpenters union for more than 50 years before retiring to the North Woods he loved.
Aprivate family service will be held at Colby Memorial Cemetery at a later date.Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com
