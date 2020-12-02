1/
Adolph Becherer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adolph Becherer

Adolph Becherer, 81, passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 29 in his home in Minocqua, WI.

Adolph was born August 12, 1939,and was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Alice, his first wife,Letsy, and by his sister, Patricia.Adolph is survived by his wife Patricia of 36 years and by children Tena (Keith Klettke) and Hal Becherer and by step children Jon (Beckett) Mathews, Jessica (Mark) Williamson and Joel (Malissa) Mathews. He was a fun-loving and dedicated grandfather to Isabel, Grace, Julia, Abby, Jake, Kate, Abraham, Frank, Elizabeth (Alex) and Anna. He is further survived by his siblings Elsie, Marie, Dorothy, JoAnne, John, Paul and David and numerous other relatives and friends.

He worked as a commercial carpenter and was a proud member of the carpenters union for more than 50 years before retiring to the North Woods he loved.

Aprivate family service will be held at Colby Memorial Cemetery at a later date.Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved