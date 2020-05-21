Adolphus Tate



Adolphus "Fishman" Tate (August 16,1937-May 17,2020) passed in peace at the age of 82. Left behind his life partner Luci Ziebart. Loving father of the late Michael Tate, Pamela Allen, Anita Key, Adolph Key, Kellie Hamilton and Renata (Derek) Robbins. Further survived by his sister Voncile Watts, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adolph will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his humor, kind heart and generosity. Celebration of Life will be held at Lincoln Park Pavilion on June 20, 2020 from 1:00-5:00.









