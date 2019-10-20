|
|
Adrian E. Smith
Passed away Oct. 18, 2019, age 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Smith. Dear father of Ed (Connie), the late Debbie Smith and the late Penny Emmer (Jon). Also 7 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sat. Oct. 26, from 10 AM - 12 PM at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY- HOLY FAMILY CHAPEL, 3801 S. 6th St. Milwaukee, WI, with Funeral Service at 12 Noon. (Enter main gate, take first right to northernmost mausoleum).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019