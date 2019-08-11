|
|
Gunn, Adrian Born January 26, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois to Jessie Jr. and Edna (nee Moore). He passed away peacefully Thurs., July 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband to Maureen. Cherished father of Matthew, Arianna and Gabrielle. Dear brother of Jessie III, Elizabeth and Yvette. Survived by nieces, nephews, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ. Visitation to be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at ST. MARCUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2215 N Palmer St. Milwaukee, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Interment Graceland Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019