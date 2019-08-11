Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Gunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Gunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrian Gunn Notice
Gunn, Adrian Born January 26, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois to Jessie Jr. and Edna (nee Moore). He passed away peacefully Thurs., July 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband to Maureen. Cherished father of Matthew, Arianna and Gabrielle. Dear brother of Jessie III, Elizabeth and Yvette. Survived by nieces, nephews, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ. Visitation to be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at ST. MARCUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2215 N Palmer St. Milwaukee, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Interment Graceland Cemetery to follow.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline