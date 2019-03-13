Services
Agnes M. Burkwald

Burkwald, Agnes M. (Nee Weyer) Born into Eternal Life on March 8, 2019. Age 93 years. Loving wife of the late Ronald for 65 years. Beloved mom of Diane (James) Burkholz, Deborah Burkwald, and Thomas Burkwald. Proud grandma of Chad and Bradley Burkholz and great-grandma of Kathryn Burkholz. Dear sister of Norbert (Marion) Weyer and LaVern Weyer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 16 at FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 2PMuntil time of Memorial Service at 4PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
