Agnes Reinhard "Flame" (nee Kauth)
Agnes Reinhard was born to eternal life peacefully at the age of 94 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Preceded by her loving husband, Richard of 66 years, her son Richard, son-in-law Charles Summers Jr., parents, Norbert and Rose (nee: Hrasky) Kauth, brother Herbert, sisters Violet and Marian. Survived by daughters: Susan Reinhard, Patricia Summers, and Jennifer (Jeff) Larson, grandchildren: Jeremy (Rose), Emily, Zachary, Zebedee, Amy, Katie, Nicole and great-grandchildren: Samara, Amaya, and Jeremiah, and many relatives and friends.
Agnes was an adventurous, driven, social and witty person who approached life with determination, strength, creativity and humor. In 1947 she graduated from the Cadet Nursing Program in Racine, Wisconsin and worked in a variety of nursing roles including working third shift full time the majority of her life. Agnes was very invested in her family. She volunteered substantially in the community including Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful, Badger Trails, Summerfest, and was proud to reach the 10-year milestone as a hospital volunteer in her retirement.
Agnes began a vibrant running career in her 50's and ran many triathlons and marathons. She was first in her age division at the Boston Marathon in 1987 with a time of 3:53:19 (8:54 per mile pace). She was active as a volunteer and participant in Senior Olympics, winning many gold, silver and bronze medals in running, shot put, discus, high jump, swimming, triathlons, (and more) on State and National levels.
Agnes and Richard shared a lifetime of bicycling, camping and canoeing with family and friends. Agnes was the Director of Melody Woods Day Camp for many years, a Scout Leader, and a Leader Trainer for the Girl Scouts of America. She was an active volunteer in many capacities including Swim Instructor and Lifeguard through the American Red Cross.
She enjoyed and respected nature and lived by the theme of engaging fully in all activities. Faith in God was a thread throughout her life, demonstrated by volunteering at church with choir, dinners, the Trinity Trot, Hope House and much more.
Visitation, Service, Internment: Friday, August 28, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (11709 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis, WI 414-321-0700) 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Internment for both Agnes and Richard to follow at Highland Memorial Park (14875 W Greenfield Ave, New Berlin WI 262-786-6450). Socially distanced box lunch picnic will follow. Bring a blanket or chairs if you like.
Visitation will be outside weather permitting. The church will be open for use as needed. Please wear a mask unless eating or drinking and socially distance your family group from other family groups. Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home 414-546-4342.
If desired, memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Girl Scouts of America, or a charity of your choice
