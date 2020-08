Or Copy this URL to Share

Agnes Reinhard "Flame" (nee Kauth)



Born to eternal life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Friday, August 29: Visitation: 11 AM - 1 PM; Service 1 PM Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, West Allis. Internment: Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. Outdoor Visitation with church access. Masks required. Full Obituary: Sunday August 23, MJS and Bevsek-Verbick website.









