Wellskopf, Agnes Rose Agnes Rose Wellskopf (nee Kucik) passed peacefully into eternity on May 20, 2019 at age 92. Aggie was born in Moquah, Wisconsin on September 28, 1926 to the late Steve and Elizabeth Kucik (nee Misun). She moved to Milwaukee where she met and married the late Gustaf Wellskopf, in 1945. Together they raised 10 children in their Milwaukee home. Aggie loved Jesus and shared His love with all those she knew. Her gentleness was evident to all. Her family is planning a private burial, but invites you to join in celebrating her life on June 22nd at Grace Community Church, 8400 W Beloit Rd., West Allis, WI. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm with the Memorial Service immediately following. For more information go to https://chippewavalleycremation.com/obituaries/ 1420-Wellskopf-Agnes-R. In lieu of flowers - spend time with family and friends, help a neighbor and believe the good news of Jesus Christ. That is what Aggie would want you to do!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019