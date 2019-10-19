Resources
Agnes Serafina Malecki

(nee Olszewski) Agnes was gently lifted up into Eternal Life on October 16, 2019. Agnes was the cherished mother of Karen Malecki, treasured Grammy to Ryan (Jennifer) Malecki and Melissa Malecki (Anthony Anzelmo), and most loving Gigi to her four special angels Claire, Tyler, Isabelle and Vincent. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Philip, siblings and many other relatives. She is now joyfully reunited with her beloved husband John of almost 52 years, whom she missed dearly for many years. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Born to Stanley and Natalie on January 21, 1921, Agnes was a lifelong resident of Milwaukee. In 1940 Agnes and John were married in the Basilica of St. Josaphat, where she had childhood ties and her heart always remained.

Agnes' family was her world. She took immense pride and showed genuine interest in everything they did. Every family gathering was blessed with her enthusiastic spirit and cheery disposition. Agnes was a humble, prayerful soul with an appreciative heart who endeared all who met her with her warm smile and embracing acceptance. With a little giggle, she lived up to her nickname "Smiley" to the end. Agnes found joy in the simple things of life and asked little of others. She lived her strong faith and led by example. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but the power of prayer will help heal our saddened hearts.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Agnes Tuesday, October 22 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
