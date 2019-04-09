|
|
Hastreiter, Sr. Agnes Therese, SSND Born to Eternal Life April 6, 2019, age 91. Survived by her sister Barbara Kester, her brother Anthony Hastreiter, nieces and nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Helen, and brothers James, Jerome, Charles and a sister Lucille. A Wake Service will be celebrated Wednesday, April 10, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Wednesday day from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019