Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Hastreiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Agnes Therese Hastreiter SSND

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sr. Agnes Therese Hastreiter SSND Notice
Hastreiter, Sr. Agnes Therese, SSND Born to Eternal Life April 6, 2019, age 91. Survived by her sister Barbara Kester, her brother Anthony Hastreiter, nieces and nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Helen, and brothers James, Jerome, Charles and a sister Lucille. A Wake Service will be celebrated Wednesday, April 10, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Wednesday day from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.