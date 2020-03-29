|
Agnes Viola Rademan
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Luther Manor, Wauwatosa at the age of 95. She was born on May 9, 1924, the daughter of Emil and Marie (Tetzlaff) Rademan, in Oconomowoc. She worked for many years at Wood Veterans Hospital in Milwaukee, eventually becoming secretary to the Executive Director, until her retirement in 1982.
A member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, Agnes demonstrated her deep Christian faith by her actions. She was extremely generous and unfailingly kind to everyone, especially her family members (and their extended families) and many friends. She supported many Christian missions.
People appreciated her sincerity, smile, optimism, and her ability to see and bring out the best in everyone. "Aunt Agnes" was greatly loved by all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was always ready to spend time with them, sent personalized cards and gifts for their birthdays, anniversaries and milestone events, and created unique memories with each. Growing up on her family farm, she appreciated the beauty of God's creation and enjoyed traveling, fishing, and entertaining family and friends during weekends at "the cottage" in Spring Lake, Wisconsin. Her hobbies included reading, seeking out new restaurants and gift shops, and playing card games with family and friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers and three sisters, and her special friend of nearly 50 years, Ken Mueller.
Due to current gathering restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time. She will be buried at Wisconsin Memorial. Contributions in her honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020