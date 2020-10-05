Agnes Watt

1/1
Milwaukee - Found peace on Saturday October 3, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at age 48. Loving mother of Justin Laboy, and Brianna Rehm. Dodo to Alianna, Lissette, Arabella. Cherished daughter of Caroleen (John) and the late Clarence "Sonny" Watt. Beloved sister of Chris, Sandi, and the late Stephen Watt. She will be missed by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. Agnes loved to craft and shop. Some of her favorite crafts included scrapbooking and DIY projects. She loved going shopping with her family, sometimes staying out all day. Agnes loved spending time with her grandbabies and spoiling them with her time and gifts. Services will be held on THURSDAY October 8, 2020 at the funeral home. A visitation will be from 4PM-7PM with a service at 7PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
