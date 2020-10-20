1/
Aileen Mundstock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen Mundstock

Wauwatosa - (Nee Krueger) October 18, 2020 age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Patricia, Virginia, Robert, Marianne and John (Jennifer) Mundstock. Dear grandmother of Melissa. Dear sister of Bernice (the late Joseph) McCloskey further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (Nee Schauwitzer) Krueger and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Mundt.

Private family services will be held. A get together of family and friends will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to WELS World Missions N16 W23377 Stoneridge Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188 or St. Johns Lutheran Church 6700 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved