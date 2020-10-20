Aileen Mundstock

Aileen MundstockWauwatosa - (Nee Krueger) October 18, 2020 age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Patricia, Virginia, Robert, Marianne and John (Jennifer) Mundstock. Dear grandmother of Melissa. Dear sister of Bernice (the late Joseph) McCloskey further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (Nee Schauwitzer) Krueger and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Mundt.Private family services will be held. A get together of family and friends will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to WELS World Missions N16 W23377 Stoneridge Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188 or St. Johns Lutheran Church 6700 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154.