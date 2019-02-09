|
Harris, Aja Aja Harris passed away on February 3, 2019. Aja is preceded in death by her mother, Paz Martin; her paternal grandmother, Alva Harris; her maternal grandmother, Paz Martin. She is survived by her father, Billy; her brother, Jahil and a myriad of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:30 pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church located 605 Spruce Street, Madison, WI with a repast to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019