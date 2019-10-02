|
Al E. Domanski
Milwaukee - Our loving husband, father and grandpa was welcomed in Jesus's loving arms on Sunday September 29, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Eleanore for 64 happy years. Loving dad of Susan (Morgan) Mullikin and Daniel (Linda). Proud grandpa of the late Matthew Domanski, Elizabeth Mullikin, John Domanski, Julia Domanski and Michelle (Sunny) Ratsavong. Dear brother of the late Ervin (Jeanette) and Irene (the late Konrad) Guenther. Further survived by many friends.
Visitation Thursday 4-6:30 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel. Additional visitation Friday 9:30-10:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church (3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee). Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Al leaves a void in the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren that will never be filled. He was a man of many talents. His main talent was that he was a man of love, radiating love to everyone he met. He was always there to help his family and everyone he met at the drop of a dime. Our father worked hard at American Motors/Chrysler for 30 years. He always said he was street smart and he sure was! He knew how to make a profit from selling just about anything. He was still having fun and getting his spot to sell at the 7 Mile Fair at the age of 86. Our father also loved old cars, collected and worked on them over the years giving him great pleasure. We will miss you Dad with all of our hearts!
