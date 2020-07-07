Alair W. "Booky" DreherFound peace on Monday, July 6, 2020, age 69 years. Beloved father of Allison and Carly Dreher. Special "Gramps" of Tyler and Waylon. Dearest brother of Carlin (James) Galger, Macaire (Robert) Hasler and the late William P. (Karen King) Dreher. Preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Rosemary Dreher. Further survived by a nephew, cousins, other family and friends.Booky was a former employee of G2 and Skyway Airlines. He was a lifelong resident of Bay View, graduate of Bay View High School in 1968 and a longtime member of South Shore Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Juniors Program at South Shore Yacht Club are appreciated.The family will host a Celebration of Booky's Life on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 6-8 PM at South Shore Yacht Club, under the tent, social distancing will be practiced and masks should be worn.