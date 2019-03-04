|
Carrier, Alan "Al" F. age 75 of West Bend, February 28, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Thomson). Dear father of Erica (Sachin) Patel, Nathan (Talia) Carrier, Catherine (David) Astrauskas and Anna (Ian) Johnson. Proud grandpa of Annika and Taran Patel, Caroline and Claire Carrier, Zane and Nora Astrauskas and Isaac Johnson. Further survived by his brother Charles, sister-in-law Kay Carrier, in-laws: Shirley (George) Yatso, Nancy Rosner, Lynn (Michael) Lord and Mary (Larry) Bittner, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tues, March 5 at 6 pm at Holy Angles Catholic Church in West Bend with visitation from 3 pm until 5:45 pm. In lieu of flowers honor Al and choose to be kind. Share acts of service and love. Memorials can be made to the Full Shelf Food Pantry, West Bend Tennis Association to benefit West Bend tennis programs or the . SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME "A Golden Rule Funeral Home" 629 Cedar St. West Bend (262) 334-2301 www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2019