Died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 72. Alan is survived by his 4 children, Kimberly Lever; Sabrina (Joshua) Walters, NC; Jason (Molly) Lever and Michael (Sara) Reuben and 5 grandchildren that he adored, Jack and Sam Walters, Mary Kate and Casey Lever and Tucker Reuben. Also survived by former wives, Raquel Lever and Gayle Reuben, as well as dear friends Joe and Judy Edwards. Alan was a lifelong resident of Milw., graduating from John Marshall High School. He attended UW-Milw. and then Marquette Dental School. He had his own practice for many years and then was a consultant for Dental Associates. After he retired, he taught at Sanford Brown College and Bryant & Stratton College. He had many hobbies including working with glass. He created pieces that he sold at various art shows around the Upper Midwest. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly. He was a warm and gregarious man who enjoyed reading, playing cards with his card club cronies, travel and collecting model cars. At one time he had over 1000 model cars. He also loved to tell jokes. Graveside service, Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial contributions to donor's favorite charity appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019