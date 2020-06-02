Alan J. "Al" MaahsPassed away May 26, 2020, age 68 years. Al will be laid to rest on Monday June 8, with a viewing from 1 - 2:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Directly after we will conclude at the gravesite for a brief poem and a prayer. There will be no funeral service. Post pandemic, we will celebrate Al's life with a gathering of friends and family. See our website for complete notice.