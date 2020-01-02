Services
Alan J. Melby

Alan J. Melby Notice
Alan J. Melby

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Age 68. Beloved husband of Loriann (nee Rettinger). Proud father of Kyle, Jeremy and the late Lucas. Precious son of Louise and the late Leo. Brother of Duane Melby and the late Joan Diehl and the late Roger Melby. Also loved by other family and friends.

Memorial gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday January 11 from 12:00 - 3:45PM. Service 4:00 PM.

Alan was an avid sports fan. Go Brewers! Go Badgers!

A special thank you to the cardiac care staff at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
