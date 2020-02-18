|
Alan James Aldrian
Hubertus - Feb. 17, 2020. Age 75 years. Passed away at home with his family at his side after a long battle with colon cancer. Loving husband of Eileen (nee Runnoe) for 55 years. Father of David (friend Tina), Jill (Brian) Ruffing and Jon (Candi). Grandfather of James Alan Aldrian, Valerie (Peter) and Andrew Ruffing, Brandon (Krystal) Mueller, Brooke (Kyle) Kaylor and Tyler Aldrian. Also 3 great-grandchildren, Chase Mueller, Evalyn and Olivia Kaylor. Also survived by brother, Chuck (Judy) Aldrian and Peter Aldrian and his sister, Debra (Steve) and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Hamilton.
Al loved to spend time up north at the cottage in Three Lakes. "The Lake is calling and I must go". He was always ready to help anyone who needed it. Special thanks to Dr. Goggins and all the workers and nurses at Aurora Cancer Care. Also, to Season's Hospice who helped us get through this.
Visitation for Al will be held Sat. Feb. 22 at St. Gabriel Parish, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI from 9:30 AM until 11:45 AM with the Memorial Mass beginning at 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020