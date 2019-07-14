|
|
Hartmann, Alan M. Born to Eternal Life July 3, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving father of Nicole (Matthew) Schoenherr, Jennifer (Nicholas) Burazin, Stacey (Dustin) Henderson and Michael Hartmann. Loving Papa of Amanda, Koryn, Kylie, Ivy, Max, Jaylyn, Kashton and Layla. Beloved son of Bernadette "Bernie" and (The late Richard) Hartmann. Dear brother of Cheri Gravitter, LouAnn (Ron) Hammes and Mary Fowler. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Memorial Visitation will take place at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL 4747 S. 60th Street on Friday July 19 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019