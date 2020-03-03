Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Mequon - Passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Fay Shlimovitz (nee Ghingis-Robinson) and loving companion of Susan Marcus (nee Becker). Cherished father of Anne (Tim Schneider) Shlimovitz, Dr. Cary (Aviva) Shlimovitz, Paul Amitai and Rabbi Ben (Dorothy Hager) Shlimovitz. Proud grandfather of Ariana, Eli and Sophie Shlimovitz; Aiden Schneider and Rui Amitai. Dear brother of Gary (Ruth) Shlimovitz and brother-in-law of Alice (Abby) Lev. Further survived by Susan's children: Debra (Michael) Watton, Dr. Mindy (Dr. Peter) Graskamp and Jodi (Steve) Weber; grandchildren: Melissa, Jake, Erin, Sam, Maddie, Jack and Spencer; and many dear friends.

Funeral service March 4 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Community Food Pantry, Ruach or the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
