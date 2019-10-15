|
Alan R. Beres
New Berlin - Reunited in Eternal Life with beloved wife Patricia on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, age 74 years. Loving father of Kurt (Laura) Beres and Denise (Keith) Orlowski. Cherished grandfather of Isabelle, Aubrey and Elise Beres and Harrison and Everett Orlowski. Dear brother of Jack (Dawn), Anthony III (Robin) Beres, Helen (Arnold) Berto, Jean (Donald) Paradowski and the late Fr. James Beres. Dear brother-in-law of Jim (Pauline) and Paul (Karen) Herda, Sue (the late Thomas) Olson and Carol (Thomas) O'Connell. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 - 7PM and Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 10AM - 10:45AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Retired employee of Velvac, Inc. for 37 years. Member of Knights of Columbus Council 3095. Alan's bowling team for the Knights of Columbus won the State Champion Team Bowling Tournament twice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or are appreciated. GO MARQUETTE!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019