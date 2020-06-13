Alan R. MorganWest Allis - Resting in Peace June 11, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of 60 years to Florence. Loving father of Alan and the late Jodi Blain. Dear grandpa of Sarah and Shannon. Great grandpa of Jayden and SheaLynn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be celebrated on Wednesday June 17 at 1 PM at the funeral home with a visitation from 11-1 PM. Interment Chapel Hill Cemetery. Alan was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and union painter.