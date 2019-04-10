Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Richard Bohn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Alan Richard Bohn Notice
Bohn, Alan Richard 69, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home in the Town of Trenton. Born on January 4, 1950 in West Bend to Francis and Marion (nee Becker) Bohn. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator and a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for 35 years. Alan is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Marcus Bohn, Tiffany (Gus) Witte and 4 grandsons. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be at 7:30PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, April 16 from 3:30PM until 7:15PM. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now