Bohn, Alan Richard 69, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home in the Town of Trenton. Born on January 4, 1950 in West Bend to Francis and Marion (nee Becker) Bohn. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator and a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for 35 years. Alan is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Marcus Bohn, Tiffany (Gus) Witte and 4 grandsons. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be at 7:30PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, April 16 from 3:30PM until 7:15PM. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019