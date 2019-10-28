|
Alan Schuster
Passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved son of Marcia Schuster (nee Miller) and the late Morris Schuster. Cherished father of Charlie and Aaron Schuster. Loving brother of Jeffrey (dear companion Karen Schmidt), Judy, Michael (Kelly) and the late Gary Schuster. Further survived by his dear friend Andrea (Bruce) Saewitz, niece Melissa Torchia, nephews Jordan, Sam, and Josh Schuster, other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral services Weds., Oct. 30 at 12:00 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019