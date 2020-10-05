Alan Spaulding Renfrew, Jr
Eagle River - Alan Spaulding Renfrew, Jr passed away at Lake Shore Assisted Living, Lake Tomahawk, WI on Friday 10-2-20. Alan was born in Waterbury, CT on 9-9-36 to the late Alan S and Norma (Estes) Renfrew. Husband and best bud to Patricia (Zabkowicz Renfrew for 44 years. Loving father to Tania Thomas and Rosalind Renfrew, both of Montpelier, VT. Survived by sisters Marjorie (Edward) Kirschbaum, Lake Oswego, OR and Charlotte Encinares, St. Petersburg, FL. Predeceased by sister Martha Jane Wheeler, Seattle, WA. Further survived by grandchildren, Cassidy Renfrew, Will Brown, Micah Brown, Jackson Renfrew-Garrard and great granddaughter, Vivian Thomas. Also survived by brother in laws and sister in laws, Thomas (Georgene) Zabkowicz, Philip (Providence) Zabkowicz and Martin (Bonnie) Zabkowicz. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, dear friends and additional family. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A private family service will take place when it is safe for all to travel. Thank you to Dr. Ken Sullivan, the Eagle River Memorial Hospital Emergency Room and staff, EMT's and Eagle River Police Department for their compassion with Alan during this difficult time. A special thank you to Jessica and her crew at Lake Shore Assisted Living for taking care of Alan and keeping him comfortable on his final journey. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Donations should be made to a charity of your choice
. You will forever be in my heart, Bud.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com