Alan T. Fraser
Alan T. Fraser

Alan T. Fraser, 83, passed away on August 15, 2020 in Mesa, AZ.

He is survived by his son Craig, his twin sister Janet (nee Fraser) Smith, brother Bruce (wife Rose), cousins Mary Fraser and Judy Zimmerman, and nephews and nieces. Alan is predeceased by his loving wife Marjorie (nee Utech) Fraser, sister Barbara Fraser, and parents Allen and Mary Fraser.

He graduated from UW-Madison with a B.S. in mathematics. His interests included photography and tennis where he became a high-ranked player in Wisconsin Jr. tennis and the top player at the university.

A private memorial for Alan will be held at the Wisconsin Memorial Park.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
