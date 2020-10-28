Alan W. Borgh



Alan W. Borgh (9/19/49 - 10/23/20) aka Alan Borg the Magician, will be remembered by many for his kindness and endless curiosity about so many aspects of what it means to be human. He is survived by his son, Andre Verbrick, his sisters, Karin Borgh (Bill Christofferson) and Ellen Olinger (Karl Olinger), his cousin, Neal Brandt, and extended family and friends. As Alan recorded after asking callers to leave a message, "Thanks and have a magical day!" Thank you, Alan, for all you did in service to others, for simply being you.









