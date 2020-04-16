|
|
Alan Wayne Sumwalt died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 12, 2020.
Alan was born to Alvin Leonard and Bernice Lois (Long) Sumwalt in Richland Center, WI on 6-16-1952 and grew up on various dairy farms in the Richland County area. Being a son of a dairy farmer formed Alan's love of the land; dedication to his family, cooperative work, and his adventurous spirit.
Alan's siblings are John E. and (Joanne Perry) Sumwalt, Robert L. and (Susan) Patterson-Sumwalt, Ruth A. and (Bruce) Smith. Alan is preceded in death by his grandparents, James Archie and Nellie (Kittle) Sumwalt and Wayne and Leona Amanda Long and his parents, his in-law parents, Oscar Keith Nelson and Rose Marie (Peper) Nelson, his brother-in-law, John Oscar Nelson and daughter Amanda Sumwalt.
Alan is survived by his wife Linda Rose (Nelson) Sumwalt and son Andrew Thomas Nelson Sumwalt, sisters and brothers-in-law: Nancy (Porter) Nelson, Thomas Nelson, David and (Melody Shaltis) Nelson, Nola Nelson, and Gerald and (Vicki Flynn) Nelson. Other surviving relatives are: Kathryn (Sumwalt) and Mark Hornickel and daughters Phoebe and Faye, Orrin and Kelli (Green) Sumwalt and sons Leonard and William, Nelson Sumwalt, Marshall Sumwalt, Parker Sumwalt, Jessica (Smith) and Scott Petrie and children Isaac and Lily, Steven and Lauren (Sarkisian) Nelson and sons Owen and Luke, Michael and Maria (Kish) Nelson, Nelson Devereaux, Dedra Devereaux, Maxwell Devereaux, Alexis Nelson, Kaylee Ohme and sons Daxton and Zakary.
Alan attended Loyd Grade School and Ithaca High School and participated in the school fairs, 4-H, Future Farmers of America and United Methodist Church activities. While in high school he participated in the band, football and wrestling programs and was two time regional wrestling champion for Ithaca H.S. He attended Badger Boys State Conference in 1969 and graduated from Ithaca H.S. in 1970. His Uncle Don Sumwalt is credited for encouraging Alan to attend North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 1975. Alan then worked as a youth care worker in group homes and for social service agencies in Chicago and Southern suburbs. Next he attended The University of Illinois - Chicago Circle completing a Master's Degree from the Jane Addams School of Social Work in 1981. In the early 1980's he began his clinical supervision to become a Marriage and Family Therapist. He studied under Richard Schwartz learning the Internal Family Systems Model of therapy practice. He was passionate about helping his clients throughout his 35 year career. Alan served in various therapy practices in the Milwaukee and Waukesha, Wisconsin communities. In 2012 he began his private practice located first in Pewaukee and then in Delafield, Wisconsin. Alan was continually learning so he could provide exceptional care to couples and individuals. His colleagues in his local practice and study groups in Internal Family Systems were highly valued by Alan.
Alan met his wife, Linda while on a United Methodist Church Boundary Waters Canoe Camping trip in August 1987. They married on June 25,1988 and lived in the Town of Ottawa for their 31 years of marriage. Alan lovingly devoted himself to their century and a half Nelson family homestead through his avid gardening, forest management and solar energy production. Alan's greatest pride was in his family and especially his son, Andrew. They treasured fishing, camping, hiking, and doing home improvement projects together. Over the years Alan volunteered for numerous organizations such as KMRA Soccer as a coach and referee, KMMO Hockey Association, Boy Scouts of America, and American Field Service. Alan was close to his three AFS sons, Christian, Karim and Ernesto and their families. In recent years Alan has returned to his love of sailing by going on adventures in the Mediterranean Sea annually with Linda and their close friends. He just added diving to untangle anchors to his list of sailing talents in 2019. Reading, movies, planning the perfect menu and executing fabulous meals were his indoor interests. Gathering with family and friends was a priority. He would go across the country and to other parts of the world to be with those he loved. His quiet, kind, supportive and gentle nature and pursuit of helping others will be truly missed, but surely remembered by many.
A celebration of his life is being planned for a future date when friends and family may gather together.
In lieu of flowers donations to the in Alan's name is suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020