Zischke, Alan Born into Eternal Life on February 9, 2019. Passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, at the age of 65 years. Nephew of Victoria Hennessey, Ralph Simoneau and Ann Wittkowske. Further survived by a second cousin Ken (Sheila) Beyer, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Janet Zischke, his sister Meredith Zischke, aunt Perla Simoneau and uncle Frederick Wittkowske. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, WI in the spring. Friends and family would like to thank Autumn Lake, Alexian Village and Autumn Oakes for all of their loving care. A special thank you to the Big & Loud therapy team at Aurora Sinai for always inspiring Alan with hope and the courage to live beyond his diagnosis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019