Albert A. Matzelle
Entered Eternal Life on May 29, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved son of the late Albert R. and Bertha Matzelle. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.