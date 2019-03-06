|
Martin, Albert Alexander "Alex" age 54, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Born in Milwaukee to Andrew and Janet (Trostel) Martin, he was married to Mercedes (Rivera) Martin. He is survived by his parents, his wife, four children and three siblings. A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Visitation will be held at Gunderson West Funeral Home, Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019